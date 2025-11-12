Leadership change at AHDB as Helen Herniman becomes new chief

Helen Herniman, a leading figure in finance and governance, has been appointed the new chief executive of Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

A chartered accountant with extensive leadership experience, Herniman has held senior roles across both public and private sectors, guiding organisations through periods of growth, transformation and reform.

Her previous positions include chief finance officer at the Law Society and, most recently, acting chief executive officer at the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Her appointment, which starts on 5 January 2026, comes as AHDB seeks to strengthen farmer engagement, boost sector competitiveness, and increase transparency in how levy funds are invested.

Commenting on her new role, Herniman, said she was “delighted to be joining an organisation that has a key role in an industry that produces safe, sustainable and nutritious food.”

She added: “My predecessors and the brilliant team at AHDB are making great progress in supporting and championing our world-class farmers and producers and there is plenty more to come.

"I look forward to working with our experts and the wider industry to continue our mission to unlock the success of British agriculture.”

AHDB Chair Emily Norton said the Board was confident that Herniman’s leadership would build on the organisation’s recent momentum.

“On behalf of the whole Board, I am delighted to be welcoming Helen as the chief executive officer,” she said. “Helen’s strategic insight, and belief that our greatest strength lies in our people, align deeply with the Board’s values and ambition for AHDB.

"She brings a proven track record of leadership, innovation and service delivery in the regulated and private sectors, experience that will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our sector strategies and for our levy payers.”

Herniman’s appointment follows a recruitment process led by the AHDB Board, chaired by Emily Norton and supported by Defra.

Janet Swadling, who has been serving as interim CEO, will oversee the handover process in the new year before departing in January.

Welcoming the announcement, Tony Goodger, head of communications at the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS), said: “On behalf of our levy paying members, we welcome the appointment of Helen Herniman as the new CEO of AHDB.

"We look forward to meeting with Helen at the earliest opportunity and to working with her on delivering the best outcomes for the livestock and dairy sectors.”

Herniman’s appointment marks a new chapter for AHDB as it continues to champion British farming, support levy payers, and drive innovation across food and agriculture.