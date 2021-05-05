Leading NI agri-food businessman dies in quad bike accident

Tributes have been paid to a leading Northern Ireland agri-food businessman who died following a tragic quad bike accident.

Denis Lynd, founder and chairman of food production firm Finnebrogue Artisan, died at his home in Killyleagh, Co Down, on Sunday (2 May).

The 63-year-old businessman employed 1,000 people across four sites in Northern Ireland.

The multi-million pound business produces own-brand bacon, sausages and burgers for UK supermarkets such as Asda and Waitrose.

Mr Lynd's death was announced by his company, which described him as 'our founder, leader and inspiration.'

“Our thoughts are with Denis’s wife Christine, his children Kerry, Clare, Tara and Ciara and the entire family at this incredibly difficult time,” the firm said.

“Denis was an innovator and a visionary with an infectious passion for delivering positive change for the planet and its people.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary list of achievements."

Mr Lynd started his agri-food career by 'selling pizzas and pies out of a little white van,' the statement went on to say.

And in the 1990s, he began to farm beef and venison after purchasing Finnebrogue Estate outside Downpatrick.

“Denis established Finnebrogue as the largest farmer and processor of deer in the UK, supplying Michelin star restaurants, top supermarkets and celebrity chefs," the firm said.

Between 2015 and 2018, he opened three new sites in Co Down and helped to boost the firm's turnover to nearly £100 million.