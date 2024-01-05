LEAF announces scholarship to help support sustainable farming

Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) has announced the launch of a scholarship to support the adoption of sustainable farming methods.

The Caroline Drummond Scholarship will facilitate the adoption of commercially and environmentally sustainable farming and food production, at pace and scale.

Opening for applications in March 2024, it will support individuals and organisations to carry out research and innovative projects which advance more sustainable farming practices.

It is named in recognition of the legacy of LEAF’s founder Caroline Drummond MBE, who led the organisation from its inception in 1991 until her death in May last year.

Applications will be open to researchers or developers from universities, institutes, commercial companies and start up enterprises, farmers and individuals from relevant non-profit organisations and charities.

Philip Wynn, LEAF chair explained: “Caroline was the driving force behind LEAF for over 30 years. She was an inspirational thinker, innovator, collaborator, and communicator.

"She was a catalyst of great change and pivotal in driving forward more sustainable, regenerative and climate positive farming – both in the UK and globally.

“Her work was driven by research and the development of novel ideas and practical approaches to accelerate the uptake of more sustainable farming through Integrated Farm Management.

"We are delighted to have set up this new scholarship in her name."