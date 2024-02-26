LEAF delivered farm education to over 700,000 young people in 2023

Charity LEAF delivered farm education to over 700,000 young people on the farm or in the classroom last year, its impact report says.

The educational charity has today (26 February) launched a report revealing how its work is delivering learning opportunities for young people.

Over 600 farmers were trained by the organisation to deliver on-farm education to young people during the course of last year.

Almost 300,000 young people engaged in activities downloaded from LEAF's Countryside Classroom, while 260,000 took part in in #FarmingFortnight 2023.

Around 72,000 schoolchildren and students explored LEAF's Why Farming Matters activity pack, the charity said in its report.

And nearly 1,500 teachers were supported in their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) - totalling almost 3,100 hours.

Responding to the figures, Carl Edwards, LEAF director, said the educational charity was proud to empower young people.

"The impact of our work and that of the agri-food industry can, and does, lead to positive outcomes for all," he said.

“Over this last year we continue to be overwhelmed by the engagement of like-minded organisations, individual farmers, educators and more.

"We look forward to how we develop these relationships further over the coming year and beyond as the agri-food industry’s partner of choice in delivering meaningful education and wider public engagement opportunities.

"We are here to lead, to convene, to measure and to deliver transformative change.”