LEAF Education reports highest levels of engagement to date

LEAF Education has recorded its highest levels of engagement to date, with a five-fold increase in the number of young people it has worked with over the past year.

In the last academic year, the farming education organisation has directly engaged with over 74,000 students - aged 4-18 years - across 63,000 hours and has reached over a million on social media.

LEAF said the results showed the significant impact it was having on educating and inspiring young people about food production, farming and the environment.

The report also highlights the steps that the organisation is taking to raise awareness of career opportunities in the UK agricultural sector.

For example, more than 36% of students who participated in the National Food, Farming and Environment Competition went on to study relevant subjects at land-based colleges.

Elsewhere, LEAF's Regional Education Consultants (RECs) trained 1,017 teachers across 1,950 hours, with 100% of those participating saying they enjoyed the experience.

LEAF Education was also a lead partner in an initiative for trainee healthcare professionals to increase their understanding of more sustainable farming and nutrition, the report says.

Sixty-three trainee medics participated in two virtual and on-farm training workshops, with 100% reporting that the training had increased their understanding of the subject.

LEAF Education director of public engagement, Carl Edwards said the results of the report was one of 'transformation and positive change'.

"Farming provides an incredibly exciting way to tap into young people’s growing interest in more sustainable diets and climate change," he added.

"Working with teachers, students and farmers at a grass roots level, we are seeing a significant increase in the demand for our services.

"Learning how more sustainable food production and enhancement of the environment go hand in hand, is critical in order to equip future generations with the knowledge and skills to help achieve net zero ambitions."