LEAF launches first ever national primary schools competition

Food and farming education charity LEAF has launched its first ever national competition for primary schools in England.

The competition, the first of its kind in the UK, is open to individual classes for pupils in Years 5 and 6 during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The initiative aims to give schools an opportunity to understand how food and the environment go hand in hand, with regional finalists winning a learning experience on farm.

Carl Edwards, LEAF’s director of education, said: "Our new competition offers huge scope to help us strengthen our work, and offer multiple touch points throughout young people’s lives to help highlight the scale and scope of our sector.

"We hope as many schools as possible will get involved, helping to ultimately shape the future of the agri-food industry.”

All schools entering the competition will receive the 'All for Farm and Food for All ' handbook and activity pack.

A unique collection of six resources, it highlights food related solutions to the climate crisis, which are required of classes in order to progress in the competition.

It also offers teachers support and access to specific curriculum linked resources to help deliver high-quality learning activities and experiences to open young minds to why farming matters.

The overall winner will win a day out on farm for up to 200 pupils, teachers and parents which will showcase the farm to fork journey.