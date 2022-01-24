LEAF Open Farm Sunday returns in 2022 under 'health' theme

LEAF Open Farm Sunday registration officially launches today, with the annual farm open day taking place on Sunday 12 June under the theme 'health'.

Open Farm Sunday returns this year with a focus on the health benefits that can be found on farm across the country.

Organisers of the annual open day, Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF), are calling on farmers to take part.

Participants organise their own event to demonstrate the industry’s commitment to topics such as sustainability and nutritious food.

Taking place on Sunday 12 June, LEAF says it is an opportunity for farmers to engage their local community and share their story.

More than 100 events took place last year, and prior to the pandemic over 350 farms across Britain, covering all agricultural sectors, opened each year.

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager said: “LEAF Open Farm Sunday is the perfect way for visitors to really understand what best practice looks like.

"Farmers, and the food sector are part of the solution, delivering for our health and the health of the planet - through the food we eat and the fresh air and countryside that we enjoy.”

A range of free resources are available online to support host farmers, including a handbook, activity crib sheets and template guides.

In addition, interactive Zoom meetings for those wanting to find out more about hosting an event are being held on the 1st Thursday of each month.