LEAF raises the bar on sustainability with new Marque Standard

Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) has published the latest version of its Marque Standard, including a recommended control point on the use of carbon footprinting tools.

The new version, which follows a 2-year public consultation, includes developments in climate resilience, landscape and nature conservation, as well as greenhouse gases and carbon sequestration.

It also includes soil health, nutrient management, crop health, deforestation and animal husbandry.

LEAF says the revisions underpins the organisation’s "global environmental assurance system for more sustainable, regenerative farming across all farming sectors".

The body says it has 'raised the bar' on important sustainable farming issues like greenhouse gases, carbon sequestration and carbon footprinting.

Vicky Robinson, director of technical at LEAF explained: “This new version of the LEAF Marque Standard strikes the right balance between setting a high ambition for sustainability with the need to make sure the requirements are practical for the best performing farming businesses around the world.

"With the ever increasing reach of LEAF Marque both in the UK and worldwide, these changes represent extremely good news for the health of our farms, food, planet and people.”

LEAF Marque chairman, Tom Green added that the LEAF Marque Standard was continually evolving.

"The industry is facing huge changes. Much attention is focussed on the nature of our trading relationships with other countries – both within and outside the EU, coupled with challenges around climate change, population growth, resource protection, market volatility and increasing political uncertainties.

“These are issues shared by farmers across the globe. Against this background, LEAF Marque provides a powerful tool to accelerate incremental improvements at a farm level."

Launched in 2003 and representing all farming sectors, LEAF Marquee currently operates in 19 countries and is used by leading UK retailers and food brands.

In the UK, 48% of fruit and vegetables are grown on LEAF Marque certified businesses.

The latest version of the LEAF Marque Standard will take effect from the 1 April 2023.