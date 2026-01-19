Let's Eat Balanced marks five years of promoting British meat and dairy

After five years on air and hundreds of millions of consumer impressions, AHDB’s Let’s Eat Balanced campaign continues to shape how people view British beef, lamb and dairy.

The campaign, which returned to screens on 1 January 2026 and runs throughout the month, highlights lean British beef, lamb and dairy as natural sources of essential nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12, which helps to reduce fatigue.

Alongside nutrition and taste, the campaign places farmers at its core, focusing on animal welfare, environmental care and the people producing food across the UK.

Since its launch in 2021, Let’s Eat Balanced has delivered measurable results. Campaign evidence shows that more people now feel positive about the health benefits of British red meat and dairy, while an increasing number also agree these products are produced sustainably.

Over the past five years, the campaign has featured 34 farmers sharing their stories through Let’s Eat Balanced social channels, helping connect consumers directly with on-farm practices.

This January, viewers are seeing Martha Hayes, a beef farmer from Lincolnshire, whose family farm is built around grass-based systems that support healthy cattle.

They are also meeting Emma Furnival, a dairy farmer from north Shropshire, who farms alongside her family and focuses on long-term land management.

“We're working hard to enhance our farm for future generations, knowing each paddock like the back of our hands,” says Ms Furnival. “We meticulously monitor grass growth to ensure our dairy cows can graze outside for as long as the weather permits.”

She says this approach supports soil health as well as productivity. “Grazing in this way means cow manure returns nutrients to the ground, helping the soil remain healthy and fertile.”

The campaign also features a familiar face, with sheep farmer and former Great British Bake Off contestant Mike Greenwood-Wilkins appearing on screen.

The ‘This & That’ adverts are running across cinema, television and streaming platforms, including major broadcasters and on-demand services, as well as YouTube and social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Print activity includes national newspapers, retail magazines and in-store promotions.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of domestic marketing, says the campaign continues to deliver strong reach and value.

“Five years on, Let’s Eat Balanced continues to play a vital role in helping people understand the nutritional benefits of British beef, lamb and dairy as part of a varied and balanced diet,” she says.

She adds that paid social activity has generated 717 million impressions, with the campaign reaching more than 40 million adults each year.

“Our levy payers are also seeing clear returns on their investments,” Ms McDermid says. “Every £1 of dairy levy invested has returned £28 in retail sales. Every £1 of beef and lamb levy invested has returned £10 in retail sales.”

Originally launched as We Eat Balanced, the campaign was rebranded in 2024 following consumer research to better reflect how audiences engage with balanced diets and food choices.

The campaign is rooted in an evidence-based approach and aligned with the Government’s Eatwell Guide, which promotes a healthy, varied and balanced diet.

As Let’s Eat Balanced enters its next phase, AHDB says it will continue to play a role in informing public debate around nutrition, sustainability and the future of British farming.