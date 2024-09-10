Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael elected new chair EFRA committee

Alistair Carmichael, a Liberal Democrat MP and farmer, has been elected as the new chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee.

The MP for Orkney and Shetland was the sole nomination for the role and was therefore elected unopposed.

He replaces Conservative MP Sir Robert Goodwill as chair of the cross-party committee, which is responsible for scrutinising Defra's work.

Mr Carmichael's previous roles include the Scottish Secretary, which he held between 2013 and 2015 under the coalition government.

He will take up his new position when the remaining members of the committee have been appointed by the House.

“I am very pleased to take on the role of chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee," Mr Carmichael said.

“This parliament will see the new government make major decisions on the environment, farming, food security and rural communities that will affect us all.

“I will work collaboratively with members from across the House of Commons to scrutinise and inform these important decisions.

“I will ensure that the committee gives a voice to rural, coastal and island communities, and fully considers the interests of our fishers, farmers, food producers, processors and exporters.”