Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael likely to become next EFRA chair

MPs have begun the process of electing a chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee, with Alistair Carmichael tipped to land the role.

So far, the Liberal Democrat MP is the only candidate for the position, with the period of nominations set to close on Monday (9 September).

Consisting of dozens of cross bench MPs, EFRA scrutinises the administration, spending and policy of Defra.

The last chair was Conservative Sir Robert Goodwill, who lost his seat in the 2024 general election.

Mr Carmichael, who has been MP for Orkney and Shetland since 2001 and is also a farmer, has the backing of 14 MPs, including Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron.

The former Scottish Secretary of State has pledged to "give a voice" to rural, coastal and island communities by holding government to account.

"I own my family’s farm on Islay which as well as breeding stock, includes a holiday let property, and I am a partner in the firm which runs it," Mr Carmichael said in a supporting statement.

"Any profits from the farm are given to my father (also a partner in the firm) so I do not receive an income from it.

"The business receives farm support payments from the Scottish government and participates in two Agri-Environment Climate Schemes in respect of which we also receive payments."

He went on to say: "In the next few years we shall make key decisions that will set the shape and course of life in Britain’s rural communities for a decade at least.

"I am excited by the prospect of bringing the influence of parliament to inform and to shape these decisions."

Nominations close at 4pm on 9 September, with the ballot taking place on 11 September.