Lib Dems back NFU's call to better protect farms from flooding

The Liberal Democrats has written to the NFU after more than 1,750 people added their names to an open letter urging all parties to outline plans to protect farms from flooding.

Following the devastation caused by storms last year, the union sent the letter to Defra Secretary Steve Barclay, Shadow Defra Secretary Steve Reed and Tim Farron, who is the Liberal Democrat's EFRA spokesman.

It called for a proactive plan for Environment Agency controlled watercourses and flood defences, as well as ensuring farmers are paid fairly for flood storage services.

The letter also asked for changes to the way funding for flood defences is currently allocated, with NFU President Tom Bradshaw saying that 'urgent action' was needed to tackle flooding.

He said: “We need to see all political parties deliver solutions to mitigate the impact of flooding of farmland to ensure farmers can continue producing food for the nation”.

Mr Farron’s letter in response assures farmers that the Liberal Democrats “join your call for a proactive management plan for Environment Agency controlled watercourses and defences”.

He added that the government should bring forward the £5.2bn flood defence spending, ensure Natural England and the Environment Agency are properly funded, and ring-fence funding allocations for flood risk management.

“I could not agree more regarding the significance of farmers’ contributions to flood management across the United Kingdom,” he wrote to the NFU.

“I worry that farmers are still systematically at the bottom of the government’s priority list when it comes to tackling flood risk.

“As severe weather events, such as storms and flooding, become more extreme and more frequent, we must take proactive steps to ensure our farmers are well supported to recover and build resilience."

Mr Farron also called on the government to increase the budget for the Environmental Land Management schemes (ELMS) by £1bn and invest in new schemes to support farmers in delivering natural flood defences.

The NFU said it would continue to engage with all parties to raise the concerns of farmers affected by flooding.