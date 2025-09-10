Lib Dems call for mandatory country of origin labels on beef

The Liberal Democrats are calling for mandatory country of origin labelling on beef to protect British farmers from the impact of US imports.

The move follows months of concern within the farming community over the UK-US trade deal, which allows up to 13,000 metric tonnes of US beef to be imported tariff-free each year. Farmers fear cheaper imports produced to lower standards could undermine the domestic industry.

The party is proposing that beef sold in large shops and restaurants should clearly display its country of origin. It argues the measure would give consumers greater transparency, help promote British produce and strengthen support for UK farmers.

Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said the government must do more to recognise the contribution of farmers and safeguard their livelihoods.

"Farmers are absolutely vital to Britain - to our economy and future food security. They put food on our table, manage our landscapes and without them, we would all be worse off.

"Over the past year, the government has done nothing but neglect the farming community, first with the cruel family farm tax, and then by cutting the farming budget and selling out British farmers by accepting US beef produced to lower standards.

"The Liberal Democrats back British farmers who deserve so much better. I am urging the government to do the same, axe the family farm tax, give the farming budget £1bn more a year and back British farmers.”

The party said mandatory labelling would not only protect farmers but also provide reassurance to consumers about where their food comes from and how it is produced.

A government spokesperson said the UK already has “robust standards in place” on food labelling and trade deals would not compromise “our high standards of animal welfare and food safety”.

The call comes as British farmers highlight wider pressures on the sector, from trade competition and shifting subsidies to environmental challenges.

The Liberal Democrats argue that introducing mandatory origin labelling would align with public support for British produce while helping to bolster consumer confidence and farming resilience.