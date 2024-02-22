Lib Dems unveil plan to inject £1 billion into the agricultural budget

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled a plan to inject £1 billion into the agricultural budget following the government's 'failed' farming policies.

The party announced its 'rescue plan' for farmers at the NFU Conference in Birmingham, with it blaming 'botched' policies for the current industry's woes.

It pledged an 'immediate injection' of £1 billion into agricultural and horticultural budgets, taking them from £2.4bn to £3.4bn.

This would be used to further support sustainable domestic food production, initially targeted at shortage areas.

The funds would go towards productivity improvements, training and technology to bring down prices for the long-term and make the UK more resilient against import shocks, the party said.

The Lib Dems also pledged to fix workforce shortages for farmers, as well a pledge to re-open the Australian trade deal to ensure that British standards are not undercut.

The party has won support from farmers in recent years, including their victories in rural parliamentary by-elections in Shropshire, Devon and Somerset.

However, it is currently struggling to see momentum with wider public support, with fears the leadership is not doing enough to capitalise on growing discontent between the two main parties.

Speaking at the NFU Conference, Rural Affairs spokesperson, Tim Farron said farmers "need to be rescued from years of Conservative neglect and failed rural policies".

"For too long Conservative MPs have taken farmers for granted. Conservative Ministers are shamelessly attempting to rewrite history ahead of the election," he said.

“Farmers do not only put food on our tables, but crucially, act as the custodians of our environment. Yet ministers have failed spectacularly to roll out new payment programmes, and signed botched overseas trade deals which have undercut environmental standards.

“Enough is enough. It is time for change and the British countryside won’t be ignored any longer by this out of touch Conservative government.”

Labour also laid out its plans for the industry at the conference, pledging to slash imports that undercut British farmers and forge a closer trading relationship with the EU.

The shadow farming minister, Daniel Zeichner, said the party would make the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), which pays farmers for environmental moves, work properly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of grant support worth nearly £430m to help farmers with productivity and technology.