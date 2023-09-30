Liberal Democrats pledge £1bn extra into Defra's budget

The Liberal Democrats have pledged an extra £1 billion into Defra's budget if the party were to achieve power in the next general election.

The funding would be used to support farmers in their move away from BPS, encouraging them to sign up to the UK's new agri-environmental schemes.

The pledge was made at this year’s Liberal Democrat Party Conference, which saw a series of pledges and speeches centred on rural issues and farming.

The £1bn extra would also be used to invest in on-farm infrastructure, as well as new advice and guidance for farmers.

At the conference, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson Tim Farron said that “the greenest thing any government can do is support farming.”

He said a food target was a move that the party would consider in a bid to help the UK's food self-sufficiency levels increase.

And Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said that farmers understood their local environment better than anyone else.

He heavily criticised the government in his speech to the conference: "The Conservatives botched the deal with Europe, and it’s been a disaster for the UK.

"They sold out British farmers and fishers, they tied up British business in red tape, and they pushed up food prices in our supermarkets.

"Only we have set out a plan to tear down those trade barriers, fix our broken relationship with Europe and get a better deal for Britain."

Over 110 people attended the NFU Farming Reception, bringing together MPs, councillors and prospective candidates to discuss the challenges and opportunities for farmers.

NFU vice president David Exwood outlined the need for a smooth transition to new support schemes that "are open to all farmers, less bureaucratic and ensuring profitable long-term food-producing businesses".

The NFU also will be hosting events at the upcoming Labour Party Conference in Liverpool and Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.