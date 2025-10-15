Lidl doubles UK farming pledge with £30bn investment

British farmers are set to benefit from a major £30 billion investment by Lidl GB, as the discount retailer doubles its commitment to home-grown food and farming over the next five years.

The pledge, covering 2025 to 2030, represents a 100% increase on Lidl’s earlier £15bn promise and will span categories from fruit and vegetables to meat and poultry. It builds on £21bn already spent with UK suppliers over the previous five-year period.

The German-owned discounter, now in its fourth decade in Britain, said the move would provide long-term certainty for more than 650 suppliers at a time when many producers face pressure from rising costs and climate challenges.

Richard Bourns, Lidl GB’s chief commercial officer, said the funding was “a clear, long-term commitment to British farmers and growers” and would give suppliers “the confidence and security to invest in their own businesses.”

As part of the package, Lidl has pledged to make all British fruit and vegetable suppliers LEAF Marque-certified, with the logo due to appear on packaging next year.

It will also extend water catchment projects in areas such as Norfolk and the Wye Valley and continue funding its £1.5bn Sustainable Beef Group, which works with farmers to cut carbon emissions and improve herd performance.

The company is also collaborating with digital platforms such as the ruumi app to help beef producers monitor grazing and carbon intensity.

The government welcomed the move. Food Security Minister Dame Angela Eagle described the announcement as “a strong vote of confidence in the quality and reliability of British farming.”

Industry groups said the investment would be significant, though cautioned that supermarkets must ensure commitments translate into fair returns for producers.

Analysts also noted that with nearly 60% of the UK’s food imported, domestic sourcing deals such as Lidl’s could play a growing role in shoring up national food security.