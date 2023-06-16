Lidl hailed for making new commitment to boost Scottish dairy range

Supermarket giant Lidl has been applauded for making a new commitment to increase its range of Scottish dairy products.

It follows Gordon MP Richard Thomson writing to the discounter over the lack of Scottish dairy products a consumer had observed.

Now the company has responded stating that “at times” it needs to supplement supply of dairy products to ensure availability.

However, Lidl is “always looking to grow our range of Scottish products” for consumers.

In a letter to the MP, Elisa Elschner, LIdl's senior public affairs manager said: “We are committed to supporting and championing local producers and are proud to source the very best Scottish food and drink.

"We source products from over 400 suppliers from across Scotland and are always looking to grow our range of Scottish products for our customers.

"Within dairy, we endeavour to have Scottish where possible, but at times may need to supplement supply to ensure availability.”

Welcoming the commitment, Richard Thomson MP commented: “This is a very welcome commitment for one of the major supermarkets towards increasing its range of Scottish products.

“In fairness, I believe that Lidl have generally tried harder than some other chains to ensure that local Scottish produce is stocked but this statement is good news for suppliers looking to potentially break into supplying a major supermarket.

"I look forward to seeing more local suppliers benefitting from this renewed commitment.”

In other retailer news, Waitrose pledged earlier this week to sell British beef from 20 native breeds as part of a move to provide farmers with greater flexibility.