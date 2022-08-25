Lidl pledges to help growers sell produce stunted by hot weather

Lidl has announced it will work with its growers to identify key crop challenges following the driest weather in 50 years, by ensuring stunted crops do not go to waste.

The supermarket chain's support for its fresh fruit and vegetable farmers aims to help them tackle the challenge of a growing quantity of stunted crops.

Products affected by the drought will still be put on shelves, but they may look and feel a bit different to what consumers are typically used to.

The retailer has written to all of its produce suppliers, looking at other ways to ensure that crops are not going to waste following the hot, dry weather.

It comes as farmers across the country are facing major challenges this year due to the extreme weather conditions experienced over the summer months.

"Whilst the crop coming out may look and feel a bit different to what we’re all used to, it’s still the same great British quality," said Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO.

"Whilst some supermarkets have chosen to create a separate ‘wonky veg’ label for items that don’t quite fit a certain specification, we don’t believe in a creating a false market."

Mr McDonnell said the retailer wanted to prevent perfectly good produce from going to waste because of variations in specifications, for example a different size to what shoppers were typically used to.

"Instead, we have always strived to work collaboratively with our suppliers to ensure that we are flexible with variations in specifications at different times of the year.

"We have written to all of our British fresh produce suppliers, and I would urge other supermarkets to do the same, so that together we can ensure that perfectly good produce isn’t going to waste.”

Lidl has also committed to funding 10 whole chain food waste projects by 2025, to work with suppliers to find solutions to reducing waste and creating additional value in the supply chain.

The retailer was one of the first to sign the NFU Fruit and Veg Pledge in 2016 along with Aldi and the Co-op, committing to boost the proportion of British fruit and vegetables on shelves.