Lidl's fresh produce suppliers to achieve LEAF Marque certification

Lidl has pledged to increase the environmental standards of its British fresh produce supplier base through the LEAF Marque environmental assurance scheme.

The move will see the retailer's entire fresh produce supplier base achieving LEAF Marque certification by the end of 2023.

LEAF Marque is a global environmental assurance system, run by farming organisation LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

Certified businesses currently operate in 21 countries worldwide, delivering sustainable soil management and regenerative farming practices.

Lidl GB’s head of responsible sourcing, Amali Bunter, said: “New patterns of production and consumption are emerging across Britain, reflecting global geopolitical uncertainty, resource availability and consumer preferences.

"As a leading food retailer, we recognise the demand we place on our agricultural resources and the influence we have on our suppliers’ practices."

The partnership with LEAF builds on Lidl's goals around reducing carbon emissions across its supply chains and minimising food loss from farm to fork.

It also supports its wider global ambitions as it partners with GLOBAL G.A.P to promote farm-level biodiversity in international fruit and vegetable production.

"Together with our valued suppliers, we look forward to working hard and smart to deliver tangible action to continually improve environmental standards throughout our value chain,” Ms Bunter said.

Around 45% of UK produced fruit and vegetables are already grown on LEAF Marque certified businesses.

LEAF has made a commitment to double this over the next five years.