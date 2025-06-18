Lifeline for small abattoirs as FSA backs vital discount scheme

The UK’s small abattoirs have won a vital reprieve after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) backed the continuation of a key discount scheme many say is essential to their survival.

The longstanding Small Abattoirs Discount scheme helps cover up to 90% of inspection charges for small-scale abattoirs, which face significantly higher per-animal costs than their larger counterparts.

Due to charges being levied by the hour for veterinary inspections rather than based on throughput, smaller facilities can face costs up to nine times greater per animal processed.

Industry leaders warned that without this discount, many of the remaining 47 small abattoirs in England and Wales could be forced to shut their doors or pass rising costs on to consumers.

Adrian Steele, of the Soil Association, hailed the FSA Board's decision: “We welcome its recommendation to the Defra minister that the discount is essential to allow farmers to connect with local customers.

“For the first time,” he added, “the FSA has recognised the valuable role that small abattoirs play in the rural economy and in local communities.”

The potential loss of the discount prompted a wave of concern across the meat and farming sectors.

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) estimated that 40% of small abattoirs would close if the scheme were withdrawn.

Over recent months, groups including the Soil Association, Sustainable Food Trust, and Rare Breeds Survival Trust have been lobbying the FSA and gathering evidence to support the continuation of the discount.

A recent survey of 850 farmers revealed the fragile state of the sector: one in three said their previous abattoir had closed within the last five years, while 43% said they would no longer be able to sell meat locally if their current abattoir shut.

“Small, local abattoirs are crucial to building resilient local supply chains and ensuring higher animal welfare standards,” Mr Steele said.

Megan Perry, head of policy and campaigns at the Sustainable Food Trust, also praised the FSA’s recommendation.

“We are pleased with the FSA proposal to continue with the discount on inspection charges for smaller abattoirs which is absolutely critical to the continued viability of these businesses.”

She emphasised that “the next stage will be crucial” and called for close industry consultation on how the discount is structured and applied.

She also urged caution around any potential removal of discounts for larger abattoirs, stressing the need to protect food security and maintain a robust network of meat processing facilities.

The survey revealed the economic tightrope walked by small meat producers: if inspection charges were to rise by just 10%, one third said they would pass the cost to consumers, while others warned they would be forced to absorb the costs or consider shutting their businesses altogether.