Lightning strike kills ten cattle on farm in Republic of Ireland

A freak lightning strike has killed ten cattle on a farm in the Republic of Ireland, as farmers are reminded of the increasing risks of unpredictable weather.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of Friday (6 June) in Co Cavan, shortly after a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the area had expired.

The continental suckler-bred heifers had sought shelter beneath a tree in the middle of the field when a lightning bolt struck the ground, killing them instantly, The Sun reported.

Speaking to Northern Sound radio station, Cavan TD Brendan Smith expressed his sympathy for the affected farmer.

He said: “It just shows how dangerous storms can be and changing weather patterns.

“I want to say to the farmer I appreciate the huge loss it is to him, and it’s a huge shock to hit any farmer.

“We all know farmers go out and tend to their cattle and their livestock and to their land in such a dedicated and diligent manner.

“So it is a huge loss to any individual, and I am very sorry to hear of that particular and major loss on a farm in so many ways.”

The accident has highlighted the increasing risks posed by severe and unpredictable weather.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual has online guidance on how farmers can protect their businesses before, during and after a storm.

This includes moving livestock away from open fields if possible and ensuring all buildings and equipment are checked for electrical safety.