Limited SFI window to open – but only for eligible few

Defra has confirmed that the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme will reopen for applications on 7 July, offering a limited second chance for eligible farmers to apply.

However, only farmers within specific 'exception groups' will be eligible, and agronomy firm Hutchinsons is urging those affected to act promptly and plan carefully.

Eligible applicants are those who took part in the original SFI pilot scheme, those who previously reported system issues to the Rural Payments Agency (RPA), and those who started but did not submit an application between 12 January and 11 March 2025.

Georgina Wallis, head of environmental services at Hutchinsons, explained more: “If you identify as a grower eligible for the re-opened offer, you’ll be able to log in and complete that application once the window reopens in the RPA portal.

“This application period runs for six weeks, from 7 July to 11.59pm on 18 August.”

She also highlighted an important financial cap: “Unless you are an ex-pilot agreement holder, whose application is uncapped, applications from those who fall into the ‘started but not submitted’ category will be capped at £9,300 per agreement, with only one agreement allowed per SBI number.

"Anything submitted above that will be rejected—so plan now and get it right.”

Many growers who had not applied before Defra's sudden scheme closure earlier this year remain locked out of the current opportunity.

Miss Wallis acknowledged this frustration: “Defra's abrupt closure of the SFI for new applicants left many feeling let down. But the key message is that all is not lost.”

She encouraged growers to use this time to prepare for future schemes, likely to open in 2026.

“We know there is budget available for agri-environment schemes, and more details are expected later this summer.

"Now is the time to make sure your land is correctly registered to the appropriate SBI number, with accurate land covers.

"As we move into harvest and begin planning for 2026, think about which actions could suit your rotation.”

For those already signed up to SFI or Countryside Stewardship (CSS), Miss Wallis advised reviewing current agreements to ensure they are delivering intended outcomes.

“CSS offers less flexibility, but SFI allows adjustments within the agreement, which is a real advantage. Now’s the time to check if your rotation and actions are aligned with your goals.”

She recommended seeking advice from an agronomist or specialist environmental advisor to review options and prepare for future changes.

Despite a reduction in the overall agri-environment budget, Miss Wallis said the government remains committed to supporting sustainable farming.

“Of course, the devil will be in the detail as to how funds are divided between CSS, the SFI 2026 offer and productivity schemes such as the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund. But there is opportunity ahead.”

Her final message to farmers was clear and constructive: “Don’t lose hope, there is still time to plan and prepare.

"If you’re not already in a scheme, getting your house in order now will ensure you’re at the front of the queue when new offers become available.

"Time invested now will pay dividends for your farm—and for the environment.”