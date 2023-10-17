Lincolnshire farming charity sees 90% rise in calls to helpline

A Lincolnshire-based farming charity has seen a 90 percent rise in calls to its helpline, as farmers battle surging input costs and low prices.

The Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) said it had received 171 calls in the financial year 2022-2023.

The charity, which provides support to farmers and growers in Lincolnshire, told the BBC that the situation was 'really worrying'.

It has recruited twelve new volunteers to help deal with the surge in calls, with the total now at 52.

LRSN head Amy Thomas told the broadcaster: "Last year alone we've had a 90% increase in calls to our helpline which is astounding.

"They are in crisis quite often when they come to us. It is really worrying and quite sad so many people need our help."

She added: "We've not only got the challenges in terms of rising costs but we also have the challenge in that agricultural policy is changing.

"People are really beginning to see the reduction in what they've been receiving in subsidy and having to really think quite hard about what they are going to do next."

MPs recently expressed 'deep concern' about how isolation and a lack of digital connectivity have contributed to poor mental health in rural areas, particularly among farmers.

A report by the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee (EFRA), published in May, called for far greater joined-up planning and action from the government to address the issue.

The study said that relative poverty in rural areas could exacerbate poor mental wellbeing, and that rural workers, including farmers, faced "particular stresses".

These included unpredictable weather and animal health crises, as well as uncertain government policies which could affect farmers' incomes as well as their mental health.

Lincolnshire Rural Support Network can be reached via its free helpline, 0800 138 1710.