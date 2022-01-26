Lincolnshire Farming Conference cancelled for second year

Lincolnshire Farming Conference has been cancelled for a second year in the light of concerns around the Omicron variant.

The conference, a key fixture for Lincolnshire’s agricultural community, was set to make its return on 10 February 2022 at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The Lincolnshire Showground has confirmed that anyone who had already booked a place to attend will be issued with a full refund via Eventbrite.

An array of national and regional speakers were due to speak at the conference, to discuss the theme 'healthy soil, healthy minds'.

Speakers included Paul Davey, Heather Wildman, George Sly, Will Evans, and Caroline Drummond MBE.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher, chair of the Lincolnshire Farming Conference said: “We are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2022 event.

"However, the safety of our community is extremely important to us, and we have to prioritise that by taking the right action.

"With this decision to cancel being intended to keep them safe and allow us to deliver a first-rate event with greater certainty in the future."

The conference will now take place on 9 February 2023.