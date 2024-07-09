Livestock farm with 60 pitch caravan park comes to market

A highly diversified livestock farm near Barnard Castle which includes a 60 pitch static caravan park and holiday cottages has launched onto the market.

Low Shipley Farm, situated on the River Tees in Co Durham, has been developed to include a range of rural enterprises.

The principal enterprise is the caravan park which can be occupied between the 1 March to 30 October each year.

Two cottage properties have also been converted from traditional stone building into 5* holiday lets.

And a former stone barn has planning consent for conversion to a third holiday cottage, plus a separate detached traditional stone-built cottage.

John Coleman, head of farm sales, GSC Grays said: “Low Shipley Farm provides outstanding amenity and environmental value due to its superb location alongside the River Tees.

"The farm has developed into a diverse rural business, seamlessly integrating holiday lettings and a caravan park with its traditional farming operations.”

The farmland extends to 118 acres and is predominantly good quality, Grade 4 meadow land best suited to long term leys while the field parcels are well fenced for livestock and have access to water.

The farm includes a single, steel portal frame, general purpose shed with concrete panel walls and floor beneath timber boarded side cladding and fibre cement roof sheeting.

It is fitted out for storage and workshop with gantry storage and is connected to both water and electricity.

Low Shipley’s traditional stone-built four bedroom farmhouse is Grade II Listed with views and a sheltered garden.

Amenity woodland of about 13 acres is also included, as is abundant natural capital which lies partly within the Shipley and Great Woods Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Low Shipley Farm has been launched on the market with a guide price of offers over £4.5m.