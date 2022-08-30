Livestock farmers needed to help NFU assess input cost impacts

The NFU is asking beef and sheep farmers to share their production plans for the next couple of years to help assess the impacts of the Ukraine war and inflation.

The survey aims to capture information on farmers' plans to increase or decrease production, or even if they are thinking of changing their farming business.

Beef and sheep producers also need to provide the reasons for this, as well as their key concerns.

Those interested can take part in the union's Livestock Production Intentions Survey, which is available online.

"We need to assess the ongoing impact the war in Ukraine and input cost inflation is having on livestock businesses, and what is driving any potential changes to your plans," the NFU said.

"We need to understand the intentions of the sector so we can better inform the supply chain and policy-makers and ensure they make decisions that support the British livestock sector."

The survey will close for responses at 11pm on Sunday 25 September.