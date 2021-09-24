Livestock farmers told to capitalise on health market

A new report has highlighted the role of red meat and dairy in the growing health market, which is now worth an estimated £26bn, and the steps farmers can take to capitalise on it.

Over a quarter of all meals eaten at home in the Britain are consumed for health reasons – with the market growing eight percent year-on-year, AHDB's latest report says.

More healthy meals were eaten in March of this year than in any other month over the last five years.

Analysts believe the impact of Covid-19, which led to heightened media attention and governmental focus on health, may have fuelled this recent growth.

However, in May last year - at the beginning of the pandemic – the total amount of calories consumed in-home was 15% above pre-pandemic levels, only falling slightly to 10% throughout the second half of 2020.

AHDB consumer insight analyst Rachel Rose is the author of the new report 'Consumer Focus: Adapting to Consumer Health Needs'.

She said during periods of uncertainty, such Brexit and the pandemic, health often takes a back seat, with many people turning to indulgent and comforting foods.

“However, health is never fully out of mind and throughout the pandemic," she said, "We have seen a significant fluctuation in the amount of food eaten for health reasons. In March, it reached the highest level in the last five years.”

The report takes an in-depth look at how the health market has performed over the last year and where red meat and dairy sits in this growing trend.

It also highlights key opportunities for farmers and processors to maximise on the growing trend.

Among its findings is the importance of communicating the health benefits, flavour and versatility of red meat and dairy – providing clear messaging on the vitamins and minerals they contain.

Red meat and dairy supports consumer health and wellbeing, for instance, vitamin B12 and iron reduce tiredness and fatigue, the report says.

Ms Rose added: “With health very much under the spotlight it’s important to talk to consumers about the role of a balanced diet and the health benefits red meat and dairy provide.

“This report provides an in-depth look at the health market to help our levy-payers understand what needs to be done to meet changing consumer demands and needs.”