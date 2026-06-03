Livestock farmers welcome abattoir charges ruling

Abattoirs and livestock farmers have secured a major High Court victory after judges ruled key Food Standards Agency charging rates were unlawful.

The ruling follows a legal challenge brought by AIMS, supported by the NFU, over charges imposed on meat premises.

The NFU said the decision was particularly important for small and medium-sized abattoirs, many of which have faced rising costs, tighter margins and increasing regulatory pressure.

The case centred on the FSA’s main rate and enforcement rate, which the court found to be unlawful.

The judge also ruled that the agency’s cost data did not provide enough detail to assess whether the charges were lawful.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the outcome was a “hugely significant” result for the livestock sector and the wider meat industry.

He said the NFU had repeatedly raised concerns with government over the pressure the charges placed on abattoirs.

The union has warned that rising costs for abattoirs risk knock-on consequences for livestock farmers, particularly where local slaughter facilities are lost.

Small and medium-sized abattoirs provide important services such as private slaughter and support independent butchers, hospitality businesses and local supply chains.

Their decline can also mean longer journey times for livestock, higher transport costs and reduced marketing options for farmers.

AIMS and the NFU argued that the FSA’s charges included costs for activities it was not legally allowed to recover.

These included costs linked to responding to parliamentary questions, handling complaints, internal audits, quality controls, performance management and governance arrangements.

The challenge also raised concerns over charges linked to novice official veterinarians and temporarily registered novice official veterinarians carrying out official inspections.

Mr Bradshaw said some businesses had seen tens of thousands of pounds added to their bills overnight as a result of the increased charges.

“These increases placed further strain on meat premises already under pressure from escalating costs and regulatory burdens,” he said.

“The High Court Judge has been clear that these charges are unlawful and we now look to the FSA to rectify this swiftly.”

NFU livestock board chair David Barton said the ruling would come as a welcome relief to many in the sector.

He called on the FSA to urgently review its charging regime and reduce pressure on abattoirs.

Mr Barton also said the case strengthened the argument for an independent review of the agency’s cost structures, workforce management and use of third-party service providers.