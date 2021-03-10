Livestock feed firm fined £100k after worker's fingers severed

A livestock feed manufacturer has been ordered to pay out over £100,000 after a worker's fingers were severed by machinery.

The maintenance engineer was working at a Carlisle feed mill at the time of the incident, on 11 February 2019.

He was clearing rainwater in the machinery pit when his gloved hand contacted the chain drive of a conveyor.

The chain dragged his fingers into the nip where the chain winds around a sprocket severing the ends of three fingers on his right hand.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company, NWF Agriculture Ltd of Nantwich, had failed to ensure the guard was on the chain drive.

It had not been in place for some months and a further opportunity was missed to replace it following a breakdown repair, carried out on the conveyor five days prior to the incident.

NWF Agriculture Ltd pleaded guilty at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court last month to a breach of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 11(1).

The company was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,098 following the hearing.

HSE inspector Matthew Tinsley said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided had checks been carried out to ensure control measures were in place and safe working practices followed.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”