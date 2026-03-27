Livestock market turnover smashes £3bn as demand drives record prices

Livestock market turnover has topped £3bn for the first time, as throughput rose despite a shrinking national herd and flock — underlining the strength of demand across the sector.

New data from the Livestock Auctioneers Association (LAA) shows total sales across England and Wales reached 10.76 million head in 2025, up 42,000 on the previous year, bucking wider trends of decline.

Turnover surged by more than £554m in a single year to just over £3bn — a record level that has never previously exceeded £2.5bn — highlighting sharply improved prices across many classes of stock.

The figures suggest stronger returns for many producers, particularly those selling finished animals, even as margins remain under pressure from high input costs.

Growth was largely driven by finished stock, which rose by 86,000 head to 6.83 million.

Finished sheep accounted for most of this increase, climbing by 78,000 to 6.52 million.

Finished pigs also rose by 13,000, while finished cattle saw a smaller uplift of 2,000 head.

Despite a 2% fall in the national sheep flock, auction throughput has held firm — underlining continued confidence in the live ring and its ability to attract competitive bidding.

LAA representatives said this reflects the ongoing importance of auction marts as transparent marketplaces with access to a wide pool of buyers.

“The live ring continues to deliver real value for farmers,” said LAA policy and strategy officer Alastair Brown, describing it as “a transparent, competitive marketplace… with no hidden deductions”.

Strong demand for finished stock has been a defining feature of the year, with prime cattle, sheep and cull ewes all achieving historically high average prices.

Meanwhile, store cattle values have risen significantly, with increases of around £500 per head in many cases, driven by tight supplies both in the UK and globally.

Some markets also reported calf prices of up to £1,000 per head — underlining strong demand for quality stock despite ongoing cost pressures.

However, not all sectors have seen growth.

Store and breeding sheep numbers remain under pressure, reflecting longer-term contraction in the national flock.

Cattle numbers have also been affected by a shrinking suckler herd and structural shifts within the dairy sector.

Even so, strong milk prices in 2025 supported higher numbers of young dairy-bred cattle entering the system, offering some resilience.

The LAA said the figures reinforce the role of livestock markets in maintaining competition and price discovery at a time when farm businesses face ongoing financial pressures.

“Markets have been operating for hundreds of years, and they remain as relevant as ever,” said LAA executive secretary Chris Dodds.

He added that farmers continue to value the live ring because it “consistently delivers competition, transparency, and, ultimately, the best possible price”.

Total figures show store and breeding livestock accounted for just under 3.94 million head, while finished stock made up the majority at 6.83 million.

The latest data suggests that, despite structural challenges and declining livestock numbers, auction markets continue to play a central role in supporting farm incomes at a time when margins remain under pressure.