Livestock marts launch initiative to promote health and cut accidents

Livestock marts have launched an initiative to promote health and safety in markets, offering staff training and advice on best practice to minimise accidents.

The MartSafe training programme, which is now in its third year, addresses the responsibilities within agricultural markets.

The initiative, by the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA), aims to provide specialist advice, training and information to mart staff.

The health and safety training programme has been met with praise from across industry and government, with the LAA delivering sessions to over 2,000 participants within the first two years.

Zanna Dennis, LAA development officer, said: “Since launching the initiative, we have developed the curriculum, year-on-year, incorporating recaps of core topics from previous sessions.

“This year, we are pleased to be working with the DPJ Foundation to include a specialist training unit based around mental health and suicide awareness for market staff."

Designed to support market staff to recognise the signs of poor mental health or suicide, and provide signposts to further professional support, this new module is a key addition.

Livestock markets are seen as a crucial touchpoint for the farming community, as auctioneers, or market staff, are often seen as a shoulder to lean on,

Ms Dennis said marts also often the only ear for farmers to share their concerns or anxieties, and often these are concerns hidden from family and colleagues.

She said: “To provide training for our market staff to identify and be aware of issues that may well manifest into something more serious, we feel is a very welcome addition to our training programme.

“It also lends itself to the wider issue of safety in the workplace, and looking after yourself."

Kate Miles, charity manager of the DPJ Foundation, who is supporting this new training unit, said that livestock markets were a vital hub for farmers.

"It provides a chance to connect, share concerns and update on the industry. Staff play a vital role as familiar and trusted faces and are really well placed to notice if someone is not themselves.

“When the LAA asked to work with us on creating their MartSafe module, we jumped at the chance as this is a key way to build confidence amongst market staff and reach more people within the industry."

Alongside the new mental health awareness training unit, MartSafe continues to cover the four core training units of animal behaviour, safe handling, people behaviour and animal welfare.

Each unit includes new content such as, low stress handling and the impact on carcass quality, safe handling of machinery and equipment and public perception.