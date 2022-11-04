Livestock rustlers steal 18 cattle from farm near Wrexham

Livestock rustlers have stolen eighteen cattle from a farm near Wrexham, as police urged farms to bolster security following a series of high value thefts in the area.

North Wales Police is appealing for more information regarding the theft, which occurred on Coxwood Farm in Rossett near Wrexham.

All of the stolen cattle are between the ages of eight to 13 months, with the theft taking place overnight on 1 and 2 November.

The stolen animals consist of Holstein Friesian, Longhorn, Limousin, Charolais and British Blue heifers.

Livestock rustling has become lucrative for criminal gangs, with farm animals worth an estimated £2.4 million stolen in the first quarter of 2022.

PC Chris James, of the force's rural crime team, urged farms in the region to review security and report anything suspicious.

"Anyone with any information or who has witnessed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area over the past few days are asked to contact North Wales police quoting crime reference."

There have been several thefts in the last two months which have mainly taken place on farms and company yards, largely targeting agricultural vehicles and tools.

PC Jamie Aston, of the Western Priority Crime Team, said there had been an increase in high value thefts from rural locations, such as farms.

“Following correspondence with the Farmers Union this week, we are listening to the communities’ concerns and have increased patrols in rural areas," he said.

“I would urge anyone with a quadbike, trailer, Land Rover and other high value tools to take all reasonable steps to safeguard their possessions.

“Simply ensuring to check that high value items are locked away in secure locations overnight and keeping vehicle keys separate from the vehicle can be enough to prevent theft from taking place.”