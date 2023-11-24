Livestock rustlers steal 35 sheep from farm in Powys

Livestock rustlers have stolen 35 sheep from a farm in Powys, Wales, with the police urging the public to provide more information if they can.

Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team said the theft took place from a farm in the Old Radnor area in Powys.

The incident took place between November 14 and November 18, the team said on social media.

The stolen sheep were Welsh ewe lambs, as well as one Charolais tup, the police explained.

#Livestock theft - Old Radnor (Powys) area near to Burl Hill, LD8.

Total of 35 #sheep (Improved Welsh ewe lambs and x1 Charolais tup) taken STB 14/11/23 and 18/11/2023.

Any info please contact the team.

<8054> pic.twitter.com/kJUruCfnIF — Rural Crime Team @ Dyfed-Powys Police (@DPPRural) November 23, 2023

Livestock rustling cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022, up nearly 10% compared to the year before, according to NFU Mutual's latest figures.

What can I do to bolster security?

Preventing livestock theft is not as easy as putting a padlock on a building or fitting a security system to a tractor.

However, NFU Mutual says there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads or consider housing them inside

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals