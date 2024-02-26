Livestock rustlers steal over 70 sheep from farmland in Powys

Livestock rustlers have stolen more than 70 sheep from farmland in Powys, with police urging the public to provide more information if they can.

The significant theft happened on farmland in south Powys, in the Merthyr Cynog area, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

The incident could have happened as early as December 2023 or earlier this month, February 2024.

The sheep breed stolen were eppynt hardy x Scotch face ewes.

UK livestock theft cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022, according to the latest figures from NFU Mutual.

Dyfed-Powys Police's Powys-based Rural Crime Team said: "This is the latest in a series of sheep theft crimes reported recently, in the area around Eppynt common.

"Police have asked the public to call 101 and ask to speak to the Rural Crime Team in confidence or report it online.

"Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."

How do I prevent livestock theft?

NFU Mutual says there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk and technology is now providing effective ways of tracing stolen livestock.

To deter livestock thieves, the insurer advises farmers to:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible, graze livestock in fields away from roads or consider housing them inside

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals