Livestock sector's David Thomlinson Award opens for nominations

Nominations have opened for the prestigious David Thomlinson Award, recognising farmers for their commitment and accomplishment within the livestock sector.

The award is dedicated to one of the livestock industry’s most respected figures, who was tragically killed on his farm three years ago.

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) will be presenting the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Borderway Agri Expo.

Inaugurated in 2021, the aim of the award is to acknowledge a person who has a passion for the future success of the industry and is an inspiration to others.

Nominations, which will be judged by Sheila Thomlinson, David’s wife, and a panel of specially chosen individuals, are now being accepted and will close on 29 September.

Last year’s winner was Cumbrian farmer, John Hall of Inglewood Edge Farm, whose nomination outlined his commitment to helping others succeed, as well as paving the way for young people to secure the future of the industry and the breeds he cares so deeply about.

The award will be presented by David’s wife, Sheila, at Borderway Agri Expo which takes place at Borderway Exhibition Centre in Carlisle on Friday 27 October.

John, who was completely overcome on receiving the award, commented on the day: “I am stunned and absolutely thrilled. I can’t comprehend that people think so much of me. It is such an honour.”

In reviewing the final nominations, the judges will be looking for someone who demonstrates a combination of ability, sportsmanship, integrity and character.

In memory of David, the trophy will be presented to someone who the panel believes to have the combination.

On the return of the award, James Little, H&H pedigree sales manager said: “David is remembered across the entire livestock industry and it is our privilege to continue David’s legacy through this award.”

“Since it was initiated, we have had two very worthy recipients and we know going forward that this presentation will become one of the highlights of the Borderway Agri Expo programme.”

John Hall is the second winner of the David Thomlinson award, after Nottinghamshire farmer, John Gent, was awarded the inaugural accolade in 2021.

To make a nomination, send a brief resumé on the nominee to: The David Thomlinson Award, c/o Mrs C Charlton, Harrison & Hetherington Ltd, Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS, or by email to carolync@borderway.com.