Liz Truss slams 'animal extremists' who 'intimidate' farmers

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has made comments against animal 'extremists' who 'intimidate' farming businesses.

Ms Truss, who was also once Defra Secretary, touched upon the subject while in her constituency South West Norfolk, as she bids to be re-elected there in next month's general election.

During the interview with The Eastern Daily Press, she pledged her support to the local livestock industry, as 'extreme' activists had been targeting pig farms.

"Farmers have told me that they’ve felt too intimidated to go to Norwich Market because of extreme activists," Ms Truss told the paper.

“It is very concerning. Most people want to enjoy a bacon sandwich, and they want to enjoy one that was reared here in the UK because we have high standards.

“Extreme activists are coming into the county to protest against legitimate businesses that are producing food that people want to eat, and that worries me.”

The former prime minister has increased her majority in the Norfolk constituency each year since she was first elected there 14 years ago.

She has been chosen to stand in the seat again but is facing competition from independent candidate James Bagge.

Local Labour councillor Terry Jermy is also standing in South West Norfolk.