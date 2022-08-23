Lizzie Wilson appointed new National Pig Association chief

Lizzie Wilson will be the National Pig Association's (NPA) new chief executive after Zoe Davies stepped down for a new role at the NFU.

Ms Wilson, who was brought up on a farm and has worked in the sector for 19 years, joined the NPA in 2011 as regions manager, and more recently as policy services officer.

She has twice deputised for Ms Davies as general manager, including the past few weeks since her departure for the NFU.

Ms Wilson has been responsible for liaising with members and government on planning and environmental legislation, and played a central role recently in securing a more sensible interpretation of the Farming Rules for Water.

She also specialises in crisis management, with regards to animal rights activism and anti-farming rhetoric.

Announcing her appointment, NPA chairman Rob Mutimer said: “She was an outstanding candidate from a competitive recruitment process and brings fantastic levels of experience, industry knowledge and general know-how to the role.

Some exciting news from NPA today...

We are delighted to announce Lizzie Wilson @pigwigpress as our new chief executive.

Congrats Lizzie! https://t.co/x80E8gi4eB pic.twitter.com/D8yaTd4NFi — NPA (@NatPigAssoc) August 22, 2022

“She has always shown tremendous passion for the pig sector during her time with the NPA and has achieved so much for the sector already.

“While this appointment will ensure continuity, Lizzie made it clear during the recruitment process that she has a real vision for how she wants to move the NPA forward in challenging and changing times.”

Ms Wilson said that leading the body in turbulent financial and political times, and with increasingly limited resource, would "of course be challenging".

"But with support from my very capable team, and the NPA’s Pig Industry Group, I am determined to help the sector navigate the next few months to ensure we emerge better and more resilient than ever.

“I’m so passionate about this industry and continue to believe it can have a bright future if everyone is pulling in the same direction.”