Local farm shows need more support, says union

More financial support must be issued to local farming shows as many have had to cancel for a second year in a row, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has said.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has been told to provide funds for local shows as they continue to feel the impact of the pandemic.

Most agriculture shows across the region have had to cancel their events for a second year in a row because of the pandemic.

One notable exception is Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the Balmoral Show, which is still due to take place between 22 and 25 September.

Meanwhile, costs for local shows are ongoing, and considering that the events provide a substantial source of revenue, without it they are at a significant loss.

"These events are so important to rural communities and farming families," said UFU president, Victor Chestnutt.

"They’re a major highlight in the farming calendar providing an opportunity for our members to show livestock and promote their farming business as well as creating a social environment.”

He added: “We’re urging Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to find meaningful support to allocate to our agri shows to ensure that they’re in a financial position next year to get back up and running again."

It comes as Northern Irish farmers are set to receive a slice of a £12.4 million fund to help boost the sector following the impact caused by the pandemic.

The fund was issued by the NI government to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) this week, as part of the Covid stakeholder support scheme.

Around £5m worth of the £12.4m fund will help protect and boost those farming sectors that have suffered significant losses since March 2020.