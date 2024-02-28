Local farmers rescue driver of overturned vehicle in Oxfordshire

Local farmers came to the rescue of a driver who overturned their vehicle down a remote lane in Oxfordshire.

Firefighters from Deddington and Banbury Station said the incident happened on Friday afternoon, on 23 February.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was helped out of their vehicle by local farmers who heard the crash, the station said on social media.

The person who was driving the car was then "quickly taken into the care of the attending ambulance crew".

Fire crews then closed the road and made the scene safe, Deddington and Banbury Station said.

"Driving during the winter can present extra hazards, especially on rural roads," the station said on social media.

"Allow extra braking time on wet roads - it takes twice as long to stop your car in wet conditions and 10 times as long in icy conditions.

"It can be difficult to get a clear view of the road ahead on winding country roads, so drive at an appropriate speed - the speed limit is a guide and not a target.

"Remove any distractions from reach within your vehicle and focus on the road ahead - make your glove compartment your phone compartment."