Locate in Kent to highlight opportunities to invest in fruit sector

Food producers and growers in Kent are being invited to join a free tour showcasing the numerous opportunities available in the county.

The Future of Fruit Tour, taking place on 1 and 2 November, includes visits to Kent Science Park, NIAB EMR, and the Algal Biotechnology Unit and Food Innovation Centre at the University of Greenwich.

It is being spearheaded by Locate in Kent, a group which provide free support to businesses looking to locate or grow in the county.

The trip's opening day will close with drinks and dinner, an opportunity to network with business leaders and an update on the Growing Kent & Medway food and drink accelerator and Locate in Kent’s soft-landing programme.

The second day of the tour will include a visit to the National Fruit Show 2022, a key national event for the fresh fruit industry, taking place at the Kent Showground in Detling on 2 and 3 November.

Simon Ryan, investment director, of Locate in Kent said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming companies involved in growing soft fruits, manufacturing and food production to Kent and showcasing why they should be investing in the region.

“The Future of Fruit tour will offer a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the latest technologies and industry developments in this part of the UK as well as networking with business leaders already here.

“We’ll also be sharing information on the Growing Kent & Medway food and drink accelerator and mentoring programme, along with details of funding opportunities and our own soft-landing package which helps businesses looking to set up and start working in Kent and the UK.”

Businesses interested in signing up to Locate in Kent's Future of Fruit tour can register online.