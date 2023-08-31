Loch Lomond rural retreat with B&B business now on market

A rural retreat with a bed and breakfast business in a popular tourist destination in the Scottish countryside has launched onto the market.

Ewich House is a bed and breakfast business in a location within the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The Perthshire-based property also includes four acres of grazing land, lawns and raised beds.

Iain Paterson, who is handling the sale on behalf of Galbraith, said the business offered 'huge versatility' for the purchaser.

“The property is ideally located, close to the West Highland Way and surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Trossachs," he said.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"The reception rooms on the ground floor are of an exceptional standard and each of the upstairs bedrooms has its own en-suite shower room.

"The grounds are also well-maintained, with a variety of areas to enjoy, and plenty of land to keep horses. This property offers the complete rural lifestyle.”

The current owner’s private residence has been designed to be separate from the bed and breakfast business, ensuring privacy for the owner.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Ewich House sits within its own well maintained grounds of about 1.62 hectares (4 acres), with areas of grazing land, lawns and raised beds, as well as a former walled garden and gravelled parking area, all fringed by mature trees.

There are various outbuildings in the grounds including a large stone garage and workshop, a timber stable; a timber summerhouse currently being used as an office, a further range of garden stores and a former outbuilding now used as a log store.

There is also potential to renovate the Old Barn, which had planning consent previously, now lapsed.

Ewich House is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £700,000.