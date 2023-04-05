Loch Ness livestock farm now on market with diversification potential

A livestock farm totalling 575 acres situated above Loch Ness has been launched onto the market, with the potential to establish a rural business.

Property agency Galbraith said Garbeg Farm offers "outstanding potential" for buyers, as it is set in "one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland".

The Highland farm has potential for a wide range of uses, including establishing a rural business, forestry, or a tourism enterprise.

Garbeg Farm extends to 575 acres (232 hectares), with a mixture of non-crofted and owner-occupied croft land, offering potential for a variety of uses.

The farm is an established livestock farm and there is the opportunity to develop the sporting or natural capital interests.

Garbeg Farm by Drumnadrochit extends to 575 acres, or 232 hectares (Photo: Galbraith)

There are also two traditional cottages in need of full renovation, Galbraith explained.

The land includes hill ground, permanent pasture, rough grazings and woodland, and is principally classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 5.2 with some Grade 5.1 and 4.2 land.

Claire Acheson, a partner with Galbraith,said Garbeg Farm has far-reaching views towards the loch and the hills.

“Although the area is a popular destination for visitors, the surrounding countryside is unspoilt and tranquil, providing a haven for wildlife and offering excellent sporting and leisure opportunities.

Garbeg Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,100,000 (Photo: Galbraith)

"The purchaser would be able to enjoy a wonderful rural lifestyle, all within easy reach of Inverness.”

Garbeg Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,100,000.