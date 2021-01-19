Lockdown games teach children about farm safety

Educational games centred on farm safety have been developed for children studying at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The materials, which seek to raise awareness of the key dangers on farms, include interactive videos and colouring sheets.

Children can use the videos to identify animal emotions and understand the dangers relating to livestock and the rules to follow when coming into contact with them.

They have been created by SAC Consulting and 360 Degree Imagery company Exhibit Scotland for the Farm Advisory Service (FAS).

SAC Consultant Derek Hanton also provides advice for farmers on how to improve health and safety on farms.

These include using barriers and fencing to prevent children accessing dangerous areas such as pits, or getting close to livestock and machinery.

Two other interactive videos, where children have to spot hazards around a farmyard and in a shed, will be added in coming weeks.

Janette Sutherland, agricultural consultant with SAC Consulting said: “We hope these interactive quizzes, with a host of cartoon friends including a cow, sheep, pig, crow and a collie, can help spark conversations between parents and children about staying safe on farms and crofts.

“There are colouring-in sheets available for children to complete too and Derek Hanton has excellent advice for parents and carers.”

Andrew Macdonald, managing director of Exhibit Scotland, explained the versatility of Extended Reality (XR) technology and immersive qualities of 360° interactive learning tools.

"[It] equips educators with the opportunity to create educational materials to enable learner engagement with subject matter, like never before," he added.

Parents who want to take part in the activities can visit Farm Advisory Service's website.