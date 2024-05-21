Long-term sickness across farming industry rises by 11%

Long-term sickness across the farming industry has increased by 11 percent year-on-year, the latest ONS data shows.

More than 2.8 million workers across the UK are now economically inactive because of long-term illness – an increase of 700,000 in the last three years.

Agriculture has also seen a rise in the average number of days lost to absence, with statistics showing a rise from 230 days in 2022 to an average of 255 in 2023.

This is twice the UK average, highlighting the particular dangers associated with the industry.

Over the last four years, long-term sickness in the industry has increased by 44%, a huge rise on pre-Covid levels.

Responding to the figures, NFU Mutual has called on farmers to protect themselves from unforeseen time off.

Some illnesses and accidents can leave farmers unable to work, impact production and in some cases put the farm’s long-term viability at risk.

But the rural insurer says there are protection options available that can help with these unexpected issues or costs that arise.

This includes Critical Illness cover, which provides a lump sum of cash if someone is diagnosed with a serious illness specified under the cover.

It can be used to repay farm borrowings, pay for home adaptions, or meet other commitments.

In the UK, last year’s figures show there was £1.27bn paid out in Critical Illness cover, with almost 92% of claims accepted, and the average pay-out totalling more than £66,000.

For farmers, this can provide a safety net that can be used to keep up payments against borrowings and could also prevent some having to take the painful decision to sell up.

NFU Mutual also points to Income Protection, which can offer regular payments if farmers are incapacitated and unable to work due to illness or injury.

David Nottingham, protection expert at NFU Mutual, said there are a number of ways for farmers to guard against this issue.

"While none of us like to think about it, having a safety net in place can make all the difference if the worst should happen.

“These unforeseen absences can put a huge strain on the farm, particularly if it is one heavily reliant on just one or two people."

He added: “Despite safety on farms constantly improving, life is unpredictable and accidents can still happen."