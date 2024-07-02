Loose dog kills 15 sheep on farmland in Ayrshire

A loose dog has killed 13 lambs and two ewes on farmland in Ayrshire, with Police Scotland appealing for more information on the incident.

The attack, which also left numerous other sheep injured, occurred on farmland between the villages of Kirkmichael and Dalrymple, on 13 June.

Police Scotland rural officer Andrew Thorne said it was a significant livestock attack.

"Two ewes and 13 lambs killed and numerous others being injured," he said, adding that the attack had impacted two separate local farm businesses.

Police Scotland is appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident.

Most rural crime police teams across the UK have reported an increase in dog attacks on sheep over recent years

It comes after a woman was recently ordered by a court to pay over £3,000 in compensation to a farmer after two loose dogs killed 15 of his sheep.

Ellie Blake, 60, from Macclesfield, was sentenced at Chester magistrates' court following the livestock worrying incident, which happened in October 2023.