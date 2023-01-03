Loose dog kills almost 30 sheep in 'worst ever' livestock attack

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after an out-of-control dog massacred almost thirty sheep on farmland in Kent.

The loose dog killed 27 sheep on land near Deerton Street, Teynham, according to Kent Police, which called the incident "possibly the worst livestock attack ever".

The ewes, which were all believed to be pregnant, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.

It has been reported that barking was heard in the area between 4pm and 5pm on Christmas Day.

PC Marc Pennicott, of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, said the livestock worrying incident was 'distressing'.

"[This] is possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had - the sheep would have been petrified and had no way of escaping.

"We believe they may have been attacked by one dog but cannot rule out that more dogs may have also been responsible."

Sheep are regularly left injured, permanently disfigured and in some cases killed in such attacks, which occur across the country.

Farm animals worth £1.52 million were injured or killed by dogs in the UK in 2021, according to NFU Mutual.

The worst hit regions by cost in 2021 were the South East, with farm animals worth £266,000 killed or injured by dogs.

This was followed by the Midlands (£242,000) and the South West (£228,000).

PC Pennicott said farmers not only suffered a financial loss due to these incidents, but animals needlessly lose their lives.

"These dogs would have been covered in mud and returned home exhausted and we are committed to identifying their owners," he added.

"Sheep targeted were pregnant with twins or triplets and the remaining livestock have also been left vulnerable to a further attack.

"It is extremely important that we find who is responsible for these dogs as quickly as possible."

How can I control my dog around livestock?

Police forces across the country have issued tips for safe and responsible dog walking around livestock:

• Keep dogs on a lead and under control when walking through fields of livestock

• Always stick to public rights of way and leave all gates as you found them

• If you live beside land where livestock is grazed ensure you know where your dog is always, and keep your property secure so your dog cannot escape

• Cows can be curious and may follow walkers. If this happens, keep facing the animal and move calmly and slowly, don’t turn your back to it or run

• Steer well clear of young animals and do not try to pet them. Cows and calves will be protective and may become aggressive

• If you feel threatened by cattle when with a dog, let go of the lead so you and the dog can get to safety separately

• Dog owners must bag and bin their dog’s poo - it carries a parasite called Neospora which causes abortions in animals