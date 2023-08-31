Loose dog kills four pregnant cows on Anglesey farmland

An out-of-control dog has caused the death of four pregnant cows on farmland on Anglesey, police say.

Officers said a loose dog chased the cows on a field just outside Llannerchymedd, Anglesey, on 23 August.

The animals fell down a steep embankment, resulting in "catastrophic injuries".

The incident also resulted in 'significant financial loss' for the farmer, as well as an 'emotional impact'.

“We are appealing for information after four cows have died following an incident in Anglesey,” North Wales Police's rural crime team said on Facebook.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident or if you know that your dog had escaped during the time frame given and you believe they may have been responsible, please contact us on 101, or via the website, and quote reference number A135912.”

According to NFU Mutual, farm animals worth £1.8m were severely injured or killed by dogs last year - a 50% increase.

The rural insurer said it was 'crucial' for the public to 'act responsibly' with dogs.