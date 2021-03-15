Loose dog kills seven pregnant sheep in Devon

An out-of-control dog has massacred seven pregnant sheep in Devon, leading the police to issue a warning to the public.

The incident happened in the Parracombe area between 3pm on Tuesday 9 March and 10am on Thursday 11 March.

All seven of the Swaledale ewes were carrying twins, according to police.

The sheep were likely attacked by a dog or multiple dogs.

"All these Swaledale Ewes were carrying twins," Lynton Police said on social media.

NOT A PRETTY SIGHT - Crime CR/019090/21 Parracombe area.

Between 3pm 09/03/21 & 10am11/03/21, Swaledale Ewes were attacked by a dog or dogs, 6 have died & more injured, seen or heard anything? Ring 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk #livestockWorrying #KeepDogsUnderControl #Exmoor pic.twitter.com/VN4bN1Nzuo — Lynton Police (@LyntonPolice) March 11, 2021

The force added the incident happened "in a fenced field which had a public footpath going through it, and not on open moorland."

Lynton Police said: "Please keep your dog under control and on a lead around livestock, it is a criminal offence to allow your dog to chase, bite or injure livestock.

"If you have seen or heard anything in relation to this crime, please contact the police quoting the crime number CR/019090/21 by ringing 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk."

According to figures released by NFU Mutual, livestock worrying cost farmers across the UK £1.3 million in 2020.