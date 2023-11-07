Loose dogs kill six sheep and injure 20 in 'shocking' attack

Out-of-control dogs have killed six sheep and injured a further twenty after they ran amok on farmland in Gloucestershire.

Police are appealing for information following the 'shocking' incident, which took place close to the B4060 layby near Wotton-Under-Edge on 2 November.

One sheep was killed, while another five will have to be humanely destroyed as a result of their injuries.

And a further 20 animals will need veterinary treatment for bite wounds, according to Gloucestershire Constabulary.

The force said it would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious near the layby on the B4060, or on Old London Road close to the public footpaths that enter the adjacent woodland.

They are also keen to identify the owner of a camper van reported to have been parked on Old London Road last night.

Sergeant Garrett Gloyn said: "This is a shocking incident for the owner of the attacked animals, which has been made worse as we believe the person or persons in charge of the dogs was present at the time.

"Sheep represent a farmer's income and are often worth a substantial sum. If they are attacked or killed, the loss that farmers face can leave them substantially out of pocket.

"Ultimately a landowner by law, and as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 94 of 2 November.

Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

NFU Mutual's latest figures on the cost of the crime show that farm animals worth £1.8m were severely injured or killed by dogs last year a 50% increase.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, Hannah Binns said that the pandemic saw many people owning dogs for the first time, but tragically this had been followed by a sharp increase in the cost of attacks.

“Even dogs chasing sheep can have serious consequences," she said, "We’ve heard reports from farmers where sheep and lambs have drowned, suffocated, been run over or chased off cliff edges because of out-of-control dogs.

“If there is an attack, it is important people accept responsibility and report it, either to the police or a local farmer, so that the injured animals are not left suffering.”

A 65-year-old Sussex woman who repeatedly failed to keep her dogs under control, including around livestock, was recently convicted at court.