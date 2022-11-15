Lord Mayor's Show: Half a million people watch farmers showcase British food

The role farmers play in producing the nation’s food alongside caring for the environment was showcased to over half a million people at the Lord Mayor's Show.

The historic event returned to the City of London on Saturday (12 November), with the entry from the Worshipful Company of Farmers taking centre stage.

The team, which included the NFU, Massey Ferguson and Red Tractor, showcased how farmers produce food while maintaining and enhancing the environment.

The impressive float reflected the Worshipful Company of Farmers' 70th anniversary by showcasing British produce, spanning from 1952 to 2022.

It highlighted food and drink spanning milk churns, beer barrels, large wheels of cheese, sausages, and apple trees, as well as a large selection of vegetables.

NFU Deputy President, Tom Bradshaw (@ProagriLtd) explains why we are celebrating British food and farming at the #LordMayorsShow today. #BackBritishFarming pic.twitter.com/pFbMeD59c5 — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) November 12, 2022

As a finishing touch, the float was led by a 1952 Ferguson T20 tractor, followed by a state-of-the-art Massey Ferguson 8S.205 tractor, their most recent model.

The 8S.205 tractor pulled the float, showcasing to the public the difference in farm machinery used over the 70 years.

Following the event, the NFU said: "It was a great opportunity to support the Worshipful Company of Farmers celebrating their 70-year anniversary alongside Massey Ferguson, Red Tractor and the enthusiastic children and team from Surrey docks farm.

"A hamper was presented to the Lord Mayor as we passed Mansion House, showcasing the best of British produce.

"As well as our message being heard on the streets, we also took to social media to make sure our message was spread far and wide."